Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $162.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

