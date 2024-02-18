Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Wolfe Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.21.

DDOG stock opened at $129.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,141,500.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,111.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares in the company, valued at $21,141,500.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

