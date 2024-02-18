DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $113.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 5,900.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.