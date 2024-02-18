DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,629,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 143,454 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,497,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 30,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

