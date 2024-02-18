De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.41

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.41 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 207,417 shares changing hands.
De La Rue Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.97 million, a PE ratio of -401.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at De La Rue
In other De La Rue news, insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06), for a total value of £22,155 ($27,980.55). 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
De La Rue Company Profile
De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than De La Rue
- Trading Halts Explained
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.