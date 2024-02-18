De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.41

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.41 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 89.90 ($1.14). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 88.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 207,417 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £172.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.36, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at De La Rue

In other news, insider Nick Bray sold 26,375 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £22,155 ($27,980.55). 12.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

