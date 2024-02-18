Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.15 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Decred has a market cap of $290.68 million and $3.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decred has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.32 or 0.00035386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00114931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006724 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,862,565 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

