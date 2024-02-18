Decred Market Capitalization Achieves $283.62 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.88 or 0.00034486 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $283.62 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00114262 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006715 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,862,166 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

