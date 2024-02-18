Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 289,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.