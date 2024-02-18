Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.92.

Denny’s Stock Down 1.6 %

DENN stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $7,813,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,696 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

