Desjardins Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$16.35 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$18.50. The company has a market cap of C$743.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

