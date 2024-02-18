Desjardins Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$20.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AD.UN
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.