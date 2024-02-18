Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Stevard LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $43.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.