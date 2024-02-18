Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.46 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.