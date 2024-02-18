DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DHT has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DHT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

NYSE:DHT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. DHT has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

