Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.90. 639,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.