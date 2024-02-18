Dillard’s (DDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th.
Dillard’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $423.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $429.15.
Insider Transactions at Dillard’s
In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dillard’s
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.
