Dillard’s (DDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $423.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $272.58 and a 1 year high of $429.15.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth $447,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

