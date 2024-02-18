Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

