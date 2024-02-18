Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,442 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

DFAS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 257,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,250. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

