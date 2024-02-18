Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 84,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 271,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

