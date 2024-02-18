Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after acquiring an additional 377,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

