Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 19th.

Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domain Holdings Australia news, insider Rebecca Haagsma 73,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. In other Domain Holdings Australia news, insider Rebecca Haagsma 73,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. Also, insider Jason Pellegrino 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.