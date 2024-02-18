DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Stake Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,867,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Mortgage ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Performance

DMBS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,949. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Mortgage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.