Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 8,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 52,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

