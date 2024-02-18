Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

