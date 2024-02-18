Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
NYSE ECC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
