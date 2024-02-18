Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

