eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $686.23 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $686.23 million and $19.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,674.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.85 or 0.00520275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00150160 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,638,529,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.