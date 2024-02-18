Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.88.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 418,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,128,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,933,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

