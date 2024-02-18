Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.88.

Shares of ECL opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $221.55. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

