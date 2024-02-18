eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of eHealth worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 258.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 34.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EHTH opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eHealth

About eHealth

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.