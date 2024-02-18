Electroneum (ETN) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.50 million and $653,709.47 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005184 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,965,753,715 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.