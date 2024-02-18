Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Chiron Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 7.4% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $512.63. The stock had a trading volume of 620,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.