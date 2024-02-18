Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Elevance Health by 143.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,935,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $512.63. The company had a trading volume of 620,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $514.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

