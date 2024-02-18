Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

LLY traded up $24.28 on Friday, reaching $782.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,009,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $636.56 and its 200 day moving average is $591.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47. The stock has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

