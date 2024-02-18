Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,394 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.6% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $466,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $24.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $782.06. 5,009,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

