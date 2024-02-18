Energi Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $307,709.34 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00077820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,759,163 coins and its circulating supply is 73,758,009 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.