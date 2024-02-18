Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Energizer Stock Down 1.2 %

ENR opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 297,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $8,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

