Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 529,100 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 495,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 304,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

