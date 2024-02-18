Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.85. Entegris has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,137 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

