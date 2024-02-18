Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after purchasing an additional 762,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 754,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,294.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 725,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 673,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $111.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

