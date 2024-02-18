Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 106,663 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ASML worth $228,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in ASML by 552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $928.94 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $954.32. The stock has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $794.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

