Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 235,502 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $230,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day moving average of $193.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

