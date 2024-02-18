Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $171,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.