Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,133,089 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 397.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,133,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.78% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $164,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 413.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 562,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 452,641 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

