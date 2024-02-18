Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.91% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $241,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $73.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

