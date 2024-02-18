Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $183.32 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,659,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $183,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

