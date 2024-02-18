Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $206.85 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 569,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Progressive worth $206,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

PGR stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $191.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

