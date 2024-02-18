Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $208.91 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Arch Capital Group worth $208,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

