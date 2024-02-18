Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $194,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

