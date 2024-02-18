Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 45,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $195,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $14,050,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $68,082,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $278,386,000 after purchasing an additional 224,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 149,274 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.83. The firm has a market cap of $636.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

