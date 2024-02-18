Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $181,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,228,000 after buying an additional 603,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,934,000 after buying an additional 450,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.8 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

